Linda Cicoira relives the good old days

By Linda Cicoira

When the 1960s are mentioned to me, my mind automatically thinks about the great music of that time. Tunes from The Beatles, The Temptations, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Jackson 5, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, and so many others.

I also reflect on all the soldiers who were lost in Vietnam, the Civil Rights Movement, leaders who were assassinated, and the hairstyles that set women free.

So, the other day, while surfing the World Wide Web, I realized I was forgetting a whole bunch of other stuff that happened back then.

In 1960, the soft drink Sprite was created. The following year, the Barbie doll got a boyfriend. It was Ken! Wow! That was 65 years ago.

In 1962, the pull tab was created, and that triangular can opener was put aside. It was revolutionary. Later, those tabs were improved to stay attached. Before that, many people just dropped them into their sodas or beers to keep from adding to litter concerns.

I guess some of you thought zip codes have always been around. Wrong! Introduced in 1963, that system brought structure to the postal service. It simplified sorting and delivery.

There were lots of inventions that year. Lava Lamps in Great Britain, the smiley face, instant coffee, and the hang-glider, to mention a few. Most important to me was Kellogg’s vision for the treat that could go anywhere. Initially called the “fruit scone,” Pop-Tarts made their first appearance in 1963. Yippee!

The biggie in 1964 was Ford’s introduction of the Mustang. What a car! It was also the beginning of Diet Pepsi, wine boxes in Australia, Sharpie markers, the breathalyzer, 8-track tape players, the cereal Lucky Charms, and action figures with the launch of G.I. Joe.

While pickleball seems to have really taken off in the last couple of years, it was actually invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, as a backyard game for a man named Joel Pritchard and his friends.

Also in 1965, the personal computer was unveiled at the World’s Fair in New York. The first portable defibrillator was installed in a Belfast ambulance that year. Researchers at the University of Florida developed the electrolyte-replenishing drink Gatorade to help their football team, the Gators, perform in the heat. The Campbell Soup Company introduced SpaghettiOs under the Franco-American brand. And the patent for Pampers was granted in 1965, creating the mass-market alternative to cloth diapers.

A home security system was invented in 1966 by a New York couple. In 1967, the first handheld electronic calculator came forth along with the Big Mac burger, the first home microwave called the Amana Radarange, and the first human heart transplant.

The little model cars, Hot Wheels, were introduced by Mattel in 1968. The first official 911 call placed in the United States was made in Haleyville, Alabama, that year. Although it was not marketed until years later, post-it-note adhesive was invented in 1968. The barcode scanner was invented for railway car identification in 1969. The Glue Stick and Nutter Butter cookies were also introduced that year. The laser printer was invented at Xerox. ATMs began appearing that year. And the technology to land humans on the moon and broadcast it live was said to be perfected in 1969.

Life without the 60s would be impossible.