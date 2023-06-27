Accomack County Treasurer, James A. Lilliston has announced he will seek re-election in the November general election for Treasurer of Accomack County. James has worked in the Treasurer’s office since May 2005 and won his first election in November 2019. James is grateful for the residents of Accomack County, their support and kind words of encouragement during his first term. “It is a great feeling when people visit the office and say keep up the good work. It is certainly a team effort and I do not do it by myself.”

Personal property and real estate collections, since his term began, have been positive and he looks to continue to improve on those efforts. James is thankful to the staff of the Treasurer’s Office for all their efforts and all the various departments for being a great resource.

James faced several challenges during his term; “nothing could have prepared us for COVID. It revealed to us changes we had to make regarding not only our office procedures but to the continuity of government.” Certain services must go on if a natural disaster or crisis occurs. He had the opportunity to assist with the “Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP)” to ensure we are as prepared as possible in the event of a crisis or natural disaster.

James is proud that three of the six in his office is certified and accredited through the Treasurer’s Association. While not mandatory, certification means we are practicing all the best policies that govern us under the code of Virginia. It is time-consuming, especially with the regular duties the staff are responsible for, but staff are working to get it done!

James serves on the board at Burton’s Chapel, as one of the finance chairs. He is also a board member of the United Way of the Eastern Shore.

James will continue to be that person that many of you have known him to be. “I ask for your support and vote on November 7th as I run for office again as your Treasurer of Accomack County.