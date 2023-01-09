Also Creates Fund for Future Loans to Support Onancock’s Revitalization Plans,
Financially Assisting Other Developers
Onancock, VA has received a $1 million grant to rehabilitate the Lilliston building, the
largest, most centrally located and visibly blighted structure in the town’s downtown
district.
The grant also will create a pool of funds that will serve as revolving low-interest loans to
developers of other vacant, blighted commercially zoned properties within the town of
Onancock. Their renovation will be a catalyst for economic resurgence in the immediate
area.
VA Governor Glenn Youngkin this week announced the funding award, which is part of
more than $24.7 million invested in 22 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants. The
program is targeted toward vacant non-residential, commercially zoned structures whose
poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the surrounding area in which the
structure is located.
The funds were obtained through a partnership between Onancock Main Street (OMS)
and the Town of Onancock.
OMS identified the IRF grant as the best source of funds to promote rehabilitation of the
property, based on information gathered in a financial feasibility study of the Lilliston
Building commissioned by OMS the year before.
OMS also coordinated the application process with the developer, Town and Department
of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) of VA. The Town will administer the
funds in perpetuity.
“This grant is a major advancement to incentivize investment in our downtown while
improving the vibrancy and attractiveness of Onancock to residents and tourists,” said
Matt Spuck, Onancock town manager. “It also demonstrates the power of a shared
commitment between the Town and OMS in achieving these goals.”
The Lilliston building, which has been vacant for nearly two decades, will be renovated
into a mixed-use structure with first floor commercial space and six residential units on
the second. This project is viewed as a catalytic project for the downtown commercial
district of Onancock, creating at least 20 new jobs.
“The central location of this valuable and historic building in our downtown makes its
restoration and return to use the lynchpin in any campaign for revitalization of our
town,” said Janet Fosque, president of OMS.
The $1 million grant was made to the Town of Onancock, which will provide a low-
interest loan to the building’s developer. The developer will repay the loan with 2.5%
interest to the Town of Onancock, which is required by DHCD to use the repaid money
to create a revolving loan fund available to developers of commercial projects that fit
DHCD parameters, including properties that are vacant, blighted, and whose restoration
will be economically catalytic to the area.