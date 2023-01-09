Also Creates Fund for Future Loans to Support Onancock’s Revitalization Plans,

Financially Assisting Other Developers

Onancock, VA has received a $1 million grant to rehabilitate the Lilliston building, the

largest, most centrally located and visibly blighted structure in the town’s downtown

district.

The grant also will create a pool of funds that will serve as revolving low-interest loans to

developers of other vacant, blighted commercially zoned properties within the town of

Onancock. Their renovation will be a catalyst for economic resurgence in the immediate

area.

VA Governor Glenn Youngkin this week announced the funding award, which is part of

more than $24.7 million invested in 22 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants. The

program is targeted toward vacant non-residential, commercially zoned structures whose

poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the surrounding area in which the

structure is located.

The funds were obtained through a partnership between Onancock Main Street (OMS)

and the Town of Onancock.

OMS identified the IRF grant as the best source of funds to promote rehabilitation of the

property, based on information gathered in a financial feasibility study of the Lilliston

Building commissioned by OMS the year before.

OMS also coordinated the application process with the developer, Town and Department

of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) of VA. The Town will administer the

funds in perpetuity.

“This grant is a major advancement to incentivize investment in our downtown while

improving the vibrancy and attractiveness of Onancock to residents and tourists,” said

Matt Spuck, Onancock town manager. “It also demonstrates the power of a shared

commitment between the Town and OMS in achieving these goals.”

The Lilliston building, which has been vacant for nearly two decades, will be renovated

into a mixed-use structure with first floor commercial space and six residential units on

the second. This project is viewed as a catalytic project for the downtown commercial

district of Onancock, creating at least 20 new jobs.

“The central location of this valuable and historic building in our downtown makes its

restoration and return to use the lynchpin in any campaign for revitalization of our

town,” said Janet Fosque, president of OMS.

The $1 million grant was made to the Town of Onancock, which will provide a low-

interest loan to the building’s developer. The developer will repay the loan with 2.5%

interest to the Town of Onancock, which is required by DHCD to use the repaid money

to create a revolving loan fund available to developers of commercial projects that fit

DHCD parameters, including properties that are vacant, blighted, and whose restoration

will be economically catalytic to the area.