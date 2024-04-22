Lighting the Way establishes new Trade School Scholarship

April 22, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
A&N Electric Cooperative ANEC

A&N Electric Cooperative’s Employee Run charitable arm, Lighting the Way, has established a new scholarship opportunity for local students who are or would like to pursue a higher trade school education. The cooperative’s employee non-profit is promoting a single $1,000 scholarship for an Accomack or Northampton County student.

Applicants must be a future or current student enrolled in a Trade School and have resided in either Accomack or Northampton County for at least one year.

Examples of trades include, but are not limited to lineworker, information technology, cyber security, construction, electrician, carpenter, plumber, mechanic.

The application deadline for the 2024-2025 Trade Scholarship is May 3, 2024.

Hertrich Ford of Pocomoke Buy 3 get 1 Free Tire Special

The application form can be found online at: www.anec.com/form/lighting-the-way-scholarship-app

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

April 22, 2024, 5:42 am
Scattered clouds
N
Scattered clouds
50°F
13 mph
Apparent: 45°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 67%
Winds: 13 mph N
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:17 am
Sunset: 7:44 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber