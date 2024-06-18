Library to feature talk on Harriet Tubman

Join us for an enlightening evening on the “Life and Times of Harriet Tubman” as a beacon of courage and freedom. On Tuesday, June 18th, at 6:00 pm, Dr. Clara L. Small, a distinguished retired professor from Salisbury University, will deliver a compelling presentation at the Eastern Shore Heritage Center.

Harriet Tubman’s journey from slavery to becoming a pivotal figure in the Underground Railroad is a testament to her indomitable spirit. As a “conductor,” she guided countless individuals to liberty. Her contributions extended beyond the Railroad; she served as a scout, spy, and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War and later championed women’s suffrage.

This event will also feature poster exhibits showcasing slave quilts, which played a crucial role in guiding and communicating with those on the trail to freedom.

This free public event is proudly sponsored by Virginia Humanities- Latimer Fund and the Community & Family Development Training Center (Project- It’s A Conversation).

We invite you to be part of this historical tribute and gain insight into the extraordinary life of Harriet Tubman.

Date: Tuesday, June 18th Time: 6:00 pm Location: Eastern Shore Heritage Center at 24313 Bennett Street in Parksley, Virginia

For more information, please contact the Heritage Center at 757-787-3400 or Brenda Holden, 757-710-8835.