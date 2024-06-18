Library to feature talk on Harriet Tubman

June 18, 2024
THE LIFE AND TIMES OF hARRIET TUBMAN (3) (2)

Join us for an enlightening evening on the “Life and Times of Harriet Tubman” as a beacon of courage and freedom. On Tuesday, June 18th, at 6:00 pm, Dr. Clara L. Small, a distinguished retired professor from Salisbury University, will deliver a compelling presentation at the Eastern Shore Heritage Center.

Harriet Tubman’s journey from slavery to becoming a pivotal figure in the Underground Railroad is a testament to her indomitable spirit. As a “conductor,” she guided countless individuals to liberty. Her contributions extended beyond the Railroad; she served as a scout, spy, and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War and later championed women’s suffrage.

This event will also feature poster exhibits showcasing slave quilts, which played a crucial role in guiding and communicating with those on the trail to freedom.

This free public event is proudly sponsored by Virginia Humanities- Latimer Fund and the Community & Family Development Training Center (Project- It’s A Conversation).

We invite you to be part of this historical tribute and gain insight into the extraordinary life of Harriet Tubman.

Date: Tuesday, June 18th Time: 6:00 pm Location:  Eastern Shore Heritage Center at 24313 Bennett Street in Parksley, Virginia

For more information, please contact the Heritage Center at 757-787-3400 or Brenda Holden, 757-710-8835.

