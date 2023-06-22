The Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees have agreed to sign the proposed lease for the new building from the County. Board Chairman Joyce Holland announced to the Supervisors during the public participation portion of Wednesday’s meeting that she has been authorized by the Board of Trustees to sign the lease.

The action opens the way to begin the process of moving the Library from its current location in Accomack to the new building in Parksley. The first step will be schedule a professional moving company to begin the process.

As late as Monday, it looked as if the Trustees and Supervisors were deadlocked and the situation would not be resolved.

Holland’s announcement signaled the end of an 8 year effort to replace the current facility in Accomac. The project encountered numerous obstacles including getting funding which came from the County, the State of Virginia and other grants and pledges. The COVID epidemic created shortages and delays and issues with the original contractor resulted in that company’s dismissal and the hiring of another company to complete the job.

A member of the Board of Trustees explained that moving a library requires a specialized moving company and that it may take a while to get on their schedule.

The lease is expected to be signed today.