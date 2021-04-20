Beanstack returns this year as part of Eastern Shore Public Library’s spring and summer reading programming. Readers registered with Beanstack record time spent reading, participate in challenges, and share book reviews. As reading and activities are logged, readers will earn digital badges redeemable for cool incentive prizes. The program is free and open to the public. A library card is not required to participate.

This spring, Eastern Shore Public Library is excited to kick off the season with a challenge! Readers up to 12th grade can sign up for Beanstack and participate in the “Spring into Reading Challenge.” Readers can participate in this reading challenge by logging how many minutes they read and participate in cool activities. The more you read and do, the more prizes you earn. Patrons can register at espl.beanstack.org for this challenge now and participate until April 30th.

Additionally, Beanstack will return this summer as part of the “Tails and Tales” summer reading program. Children up to 12th grade will be able to do the “Read to Bead” incentive program through this challenge. By reading and participating in fun activities, readers earn a neck chain and add beads and “brag tags” all summer long. Registration will begin June 21st and run until August 13th, 2020. Keep an eye on the library’s website, espl.org, and follow the Eastern Shore Public Library Youth Services Facebook page for more information.

Questions and requests for help should be directed to the Youth Services Librarian, Tiffany Flores at youthservices@espl.org or by calling Eastern Shore Public Library at 757-787-3400.

