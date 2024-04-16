Library of Virginia to bring mobile programming van to the Eastern Shore Public Library

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – The Library of Virginia will bring its mobile programming van, LVA On the Go, to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library & Heritage Center, 24313 Bennett St., Parksley, VA, on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LVA On the Go, which debuted last year, is continuing its statewide tour in 2024, bringing some of the Library’s vast resources and programming across the commonwealth. The visits will increase awareness of the Library’s collections and resources, strengthen ties to the community, and provide a memorable and fun experience.

Attendees at the Eastern Shore Public Library event can register for a Library card, discuss regional and family history and discover research and educational materials. There will also be Library staff presentations and activities as follows:

10:00 a.m. – LVA Digital Resources (getting a library card, using our research materials)

11:00 a.m. – Genealogy 101 (beginner family history research)

12:30 p.m. – Remaking Virginia (the post-Civil War Reconstruction era in Virginia)