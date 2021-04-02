Pictured: Josh Barfield holding an auction item.

The Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation successfully “Raised the Green” this month for the new ESVA Regional Library & Heritage Center in Parksley. Zeb Barfield Auctions in Hallwood hosted a lively, online auction of local art, boat cruises, vacation accommodations, Eastern Shore books and local history collectibles. Due to the pandemic, the Foundation’s annual fundraising event became virtual. It continued to generate broad support for the library. The Foundation would like to thank the many generous artists, local businesses and individuals who donated items and services for the auction, and the following sponsors: John Fiege, Certified Financial Planner; Bill & Collette Nelson; The Blarney Stone Pub; Scott & Carol Callander; Davis Disposal; Victor Klein; The Five Miles Farm; The K Club; Betty Farley; Curtis & Lynn Badger; Eastern Shore Chiropractic Clinic; Friends of the Eastern Shore Public Library; Herbert Senn Co.; Joyce & J. T. Holland; Neubeam; and the Soroptimist Club of Accomack County for their generous support. For more information about to learn other ways to support the Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center under construction now in Parksley, visit www.shorelibrary.com.

