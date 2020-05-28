(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) May 26, 2020 – Eastern Shore Public Library has continued to provide many library services during the pandemic Stay-At-Home order with a variety of electronic resources, the new ShoreCat online catalog, and virtual programs. An online Summer Reading Program for the whole family using a fun, interactive program called Beanstack will be launched soon. As Virginia begins re-opening in phases, the Shore’s library system is launching “Steps to Well-Being” to ensure library patrons and staff stay healthy as they continue reading and begin summer activities.

Libraries across the nation have been planning the best practices for welcoming back patrons to libraries. Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, audiobooks, and magazines has become the most common form of circulating tangible materials to the public. Beginning June 1, the public libraries in Accomac, Nassawadox and Chincoteague will be offering curbside pickup by appointment. Library patrons need to reserve materials well in advance by using the ShoreCat online catalog or by calling library staff between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reserved materials will be checked out and placed in a clean, new bag labeled with the patron’s name. At the scheduled time of appointment, the bag will be placed on a table outside the entrance (in good weather) or in the library lobby. Masks will need to be worn in the lobby.

Eastern Shore library buildings will re-open to the public at a future date, to be announced. The libraries are not taking book donations at this time. Library materials can be returned anytime in the library’s book return slots. Library staff encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing clean masks properly, and maintaining good health with exercise and balanced diets. All of these are great Steps to Well-Being.

The ShoreCat online catalog is available at the library’s website, espl.org. The library’s plan for further re-opening steps will be posted on the library’s website. Questions and concerns should be directed to the ESPL Library Director Cara Burton at (757) 787-3400 or by emailing cburton@espl.org.

