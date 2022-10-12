Senator Lynwood Lewis will host a public town hall for constituents on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for Chincoteague residents, as well as other Eastern Shore residence who wish to attend to speak with the Senator, ask any questions they may have and receive in-depth information on recently enacted legislation, insights into what is on the horizon for the Shore in Richmond and more.

The event is open to the public and respectful open dialogue is welcome and encouraged.

The Town Hall will be at the Chincoteague Center, 6155 Community Drive, Chincoteague. It will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Doors will be open at 6:15