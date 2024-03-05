Lewis sole Shore candidate called to testify for Circuit Judge Seat

Retired Senator Lynwood Lewis was the lone Eastern Shore candidate called to testify before the Senate’s Committee for Courts of Justice and the House Committee for Courts of Justice this past Friday in Richmond.

According to the Virginia General Assembly website, interviews for candidates to fill vacant judgeships and and judges up for renewal took place. The three names listed covering Accomack & Northampton Counties and Virginia Beach are Judge Salvatore R. Iaquinto, Scott Flax and Lynwood Lewis. Iaquinto and Flax cover Virginia Beach, which means the Democrat controlled General Assembly will be in all likelihood be naming the retired Democrat Senator the successor to Judge Revell Lewis.

The decision for nomination is ultimately made by the Delegation of each district. The Eastern Shore seat is in Virginia’s 2nd District, whose representatives include 6 delegates and 3 senators. The delegates are split 3-3 between Democrats and Republicans, while the Senators are 2-1 Republican. The delegation makes nominations, which are then approved by committee before approval by the General Assembly.

Nothing is final yet, but the official vote on the resolution by the General Assembly is set for Wednesday.

General District Court Judge Gordon Vincent had thrown his hat into the ring and was endorsed by a vote of the Eastern Shore’s Bar Association. However, while the General Assembly does take local Bar input into advisement, there is no law requiring the General Assembly to act in accordance with their recommendation.

The seat has been held by Judge Revell Lewis since 2011. He announced his retirement in October.

Senator Lynwood Lewis was first elected to the House of Delegates as a Democrat in 2004. Following then Senator Ralph’s Northam election to the Lt. Governor seat, Lewis ran for the Senate in Virginia’s 6th District where he served until last year.

Vincent has been the General District Judge since 2008.