Lewis, Siff named unofficial write-in winners in Exmore, Nassawadox mayoral races

Pictured: Thomas R. Lewis, left, and Andrew D. Siff, right.

Thomas R. Lewis and Andrew D. Siff were the write-in winners in the mayoral races in Exmore and Nassawadox, respectively, according to unofficial results provided by Northampton County General Registrar Terry Flynn.

Flynn identified the winners following the November 3 election. The results are still unofficial. His update did not include individual vote totals.

Lewis sought the Exmore office through a write-in campaign, asking residents to enter his name on the ballot in a Facebook message addressed to his “friends and neighbors.”

In that post, Lewis said he had served on Exmore Town Council for 12 years, including his most recent years as Vice Mayor. He also said he began serving with the Exmore Fire Company in 1989 and had been its president for approximately 30 years.

“I’m asking because I want to continue serving the community that I care so much about,” Lewis wrote.

In Nassawadox, Facebook posts circulated before the election encouraging voters to write in Siff for mayor.

An October 22 post on the Town of Nassawadox Facebook page stated, “WRITE IN ANDREW SIFF for MAYOR,” and shared voting information noting that no mayoral candidates’ names appeared on the ballot. A separate post by resident Patsy Stith that day also encouraged voters to write in Siff.

The registrar’s announcement identifies the winners of two contests that remained unresolved in election-night reporting, when returns listed combined write-in totals without naming individual candidates.