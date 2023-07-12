New Church resident, Jessica Lewis, announces her candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Accomack County School Board. She advocates for the safety of students, the voice of parents, and the encouragement of life-long learning.

Mrs. Lewis is a devoted mom of a rising Junior at Arcadia High School, a rising 6th grader at Chincoteague Combined School, and a soon-to-be 1 year old. She has actively served our community as a Law Enforcement Officer from 2010 to 2021, four of those years she proudly served as a highly regarded School Resource Officer in Accomack County. She has also served our school district as the Chair of the Accomack County Special Education Advisory Committee from 2020-2022. Jessica resides with her husband, Garrett, and their family on their homestead in New Church.

Jessica has many important goals for Accomack County Public Schools. “My primary focus is giving parents a true voice on the decisions being made that affect their childrens’ education,” explained Jessica. To do this, she intends to ensure that the Central Office takes a proactive approach to solving problems and overcoming challenges in order to avoid reactive decision-making. This includes ensuring administration is properly equipped to provide a safe environment for their staff and students, and reviewing the Memorandum of Understanding between the school system and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. “In order for the School Resource Officer to effectively protect the school, open lines of communication must be consistently maintained,” asserted Jessica.

“Another issue of paramount importance is giving teachers the support they need to teach our children to learn beyond taking standardized tests,” states Jessica. Mrs. Lewis believes we can and should help students develop and enrich their minds as well as provide opportunities to use problem solving techniques and critical thinking. “This will help ensure public education in Accomack County is fostering productive members of society,” says Jessica. Additionally, she will advocate for harsher and more logical discipline actions for those who continuously disrupt learning and infringe upon other students’ right to a free and appropriate education. Furthermore, in addition to supporting our current staff, Jessica wants to create effective retention plans that “make exceptional educators want to come to us and stay to teach our children.”

If elected, Jessica Lewis will work to insert logic and practicality into the dialogue and decision-making of Accomack County Public Schools. She will continue her dedication to advocating for Special Education and Mental Health. She will put the safety and education of your children first, and work to ensure your voices are a part of the governing of Accomack County Public Schools.

The seat is currently held by Dr. Lisa Johnson who is running for re-election.