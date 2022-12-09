The ESVA Chamber held its Eggs and Issues Town Hall discussion Thursday morning at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague.

Among the invited speakers were Congresswoman Elect Jen Kiggans, Senator Lynwood Lewis, Delegate Rob Bloxom, Accomack Board Chairman Billy Joe Tarr and Northampton Board Chairwoman Betsy Mapp.

Issues discussed included the natural gas pipeline, HRSD, affordable housing, COVID-19 policies, wetlands mitigation, menhaden and much more. We will cover the discussion on these other topics in the coming days.

Delegate Rob Bloxom reminded attendees the Shore has been very fortunate from a budget standpoint over the last several years being strongly represented in Richmond.

Senator Lynwood Lewis added that he welcomes community input on bills the General Assembly takes up.

Both Lewis and Bloxom predicted a milder General Assembly session this year, mainly due to it being a short session this year and because Speaker Gilbert has made it a top priority to get out on time.