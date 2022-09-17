Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Leslie Matthias on 20 years of service. Leslie began her career with the bank in September of 2002 at the Glen Burnie branch in Maryland as a self-proclaimed “accidental banker”. Before starting her banking career, she attended the EMT Program at Anne Arundel Community College.

Leslie’s first position at the Bank was on the teller line, and later as a Customer Service Representative, followed by the role of Assistant Branch Manager.

For the past 11 years, she has held the position of Branch Manager in Glen Burnie, supporting her valuable team and showing up every day, prepared to work alongside her team to do their best to help their clients.

“I would not be where I am today without my team! We have been together for a long time, and we help each other with whatever tasks need to be completed,” explains Leslie regarding the value in her work. “I only hope my team knows how valuable they are to me,” she adds.

“Leslie’s commitment had been outstanding. Over the past 20 years, she has been serving the northern Anne Arundel County community through volunteering her time to many organizations and providing banking solutions to a wide array of individuals and businesses,” says Jim Henstrand, Regional Retail Manager.

Beyond her responsibilities at the branch, Leslie likes to get out into her community and help those in need. “I enjoy helping people. Every day I get to help someone with an issue, solve a problem and relieve some of their stress,” explains Leslie.

Outside of work and her commitment to her community, Leslie loves spending time with her adult children, Katie and Jacob. She likes to travel, yet also likes to be at home, working on home projects with her husband of 33 years.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com.

.