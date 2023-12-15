LeCato, Gray honored by Northampton Board

The Northampton Board of Supervisors honored two individuals at Tuesday night’s regular monthly board meeting.

The resolution read: “his service to Northampton County, took thousands of hours from Jim’s time with his family; his family is thanked for sharing him to help protect our communities… The Northampton County Board of Supervisors does hereby adopt this Resolution of Appreciation for Chief Jim LeCato and his valuable contributions to the protection and safety of the residents of Northampton County and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.”

Also honored was retiring Northampton County Commissioner of Revenue Charlene Gray. Gray began public service to the citizens of Northampton County in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office in August of 1990 and dedicated herself to the citizens of Northampton County over the past thirty-three years and has unselfishly given of herself, her time, and her abilities. According to the resolution passed, “her fellow co-workers, staff and the citizens of Northampton County do recognize the enormous contributions, dedicated service, and devotion to duty made by Ms. Charlene Gray over the past thirty-three years in improving the Quality of Life and the welfare of the people of Northampton County.” It concluded by saying “we do commend an convey our heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Charlene Gray for her unselfish contributions to the health, safety, and professional demeanor of Northampton County and do further express our admiration for her selfless service and devotion to the citizens and taxpayers of the County.”

LeCato’s widow, Rae, accepted the award from Chairman John Coker and Gray was on hand to accept hers.