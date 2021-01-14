Pictured: Supervisor Oliver Bennett, left, and Board Chairman Dixon Leatherbury, right.

.

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury was elected chairman for the upcoming year. The motion was made by outgoing Chairman Oliver Bennett and seconded by Supervisor Betsy Mapp and approved unanimously.

Supervisor Betsy Mapp was nominated to be Vice Chair by Supervisor Bennett and seconded by Mapp and approved unanimously.

Also at the meeting, Supervisor Oliver Bennett was recognized by the Virginia Association of Counties for his 20 years of service on the Board of Supervisors. First elected in 1996, Bennett has served all but one term in that time as Supervisor in District 3.

.