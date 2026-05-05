Leaders break ground on new Accomack County Airport Hangar in Melfa

On Monday, federal, state, regional, and industry leaders gathered at Accomack County Airport in Melfa to officially break ground on a new aircraft hangar facility, a significant milestone in the continued expansion of the aerospace and aviation sector on the Eastern Shore. The new hangar will serve as critical infrastructure to support a growing range of aerospace operations.

The project is an effort to position Accomack County as a leading destination for aerospace investment and innovation. The hangar will be built by the Virginia Spaceport Authority and transferred to the county upon completion. The authority plays a central role in the region’s aerospace economy, helping drive growth and long-term economic development on the Eastern Shore.

“This new hangar at the Accomack County Airport represents a meaningful investment in the Eastern Shore’s future—supporting economic growth, strengthening our aviation infrastructure, and creating new opportunities for private sector partnerships,” said Jen Kiggans. “Projects like this not only enhance the region’s capacity to attract business and innovation, but also demonstrate what strong collaboration between local, state, and regional partners can achieve. I’d like to thank the Virginia Spaceport Authority for leading this effort, and I look forward to seeing this investment serve residents and visitors for years to come.”

The hangar is expected to generate new jobs, support local suppliers, and increase demand for skilled workforce training programs. It also complements the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, which offers rocket launch and testing capabilities and continues to attract aerospace companies to the area.

“As we break ground on this new hangar in Melfa, we are investing in the future of the Eastern Shore and strengthening Virginia’s position in the growing aerospace economy,” said Rob Bloxom. “This facility represents opportunity by bringing jobs and new partnerships to Accomack County. I am proud to support a project that builds on our region’s unique assets and helps ensure long-term economic growth for our community.”

Economic development leaders said the project will not only enhance operational capacity but also generate secondary benefits across the local economy, including supply chain opportunities and workforce development partnerships.

“This facility is a tangible investment in the future of the Eastern Shore,” said Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason. “It enhances our ability to attract new companies and create meaningful economic opportunities for our communities.”

The mission of the Virginia Spaceport Authority, which owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, is to drive economic development through the growth of the aerospace industry.

“This groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction; it reflects a shared commitment to growing the aerospace economy on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” said Roosevelt Mercer Jr., CEO of Virginia Space. “The Virginia Spaceport Authority is proud to partner with Accomack County to deliver a facility that will expand capabilities and support high-quality jobs in the region. This hangar is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving industry, and we are honored to help position Melfa as a key location for Virginia’s growing aerospace economy.”