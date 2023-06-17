Today is the ESVA Chamber’s Annual Le Tour De Shore Bike Ride.

Over 400 bicyclists will be riding the highways and byways of Virginia’s Eastern Shore today. Starting from the Onancock Town Square, cyclists will be riding either a 25 kilometer, 50 kilometer, 100 kilometer or 100 miles.

Cyclists are expected to get out on the road beginning this morning at 7:00 AM and may be out until 4:00 PM.

ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini is asking the Shore’s residents to be cautious on the roadways today.

“Motorists please be aware, there are some areas where our bicyclists are going to cross 13. Do we aware of them and please be courteous,” said Sabbatini. “It is an all day event, this will go until maybe four or five o’clock.”