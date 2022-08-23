The launch of the Speed Demon sounding rocket at the Wallops Flight Facility was scrubbed Monday night. It had been scheduled to launch between 9 pm and 1 am but was postponed due to activity in the ionesphere. The launch was rescheduled for tonight with a window starting at 9 p.m. and running until 1 a.m.
