Laugh for Life raises over $73,000

The annual Laugh for Life Fundraising Banquet was held on Friday, October 6th to benefit the Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center in Onley. The event was a huge success, raising over $73,000 for the local outreach.

“We are beyond blessed to have such incredible support from our Eastern Shore community and grateful for God’s provision for our ministry. The pregnancy center is a vital resource and the support we receive allows us to continue to further our mission and to make a significant impact in the lives of Eastern Shore families.”

To learn more about the pregnancy center, visit helpwithpregnancy.org or stop by the center which is located across the highway from Walmart.

