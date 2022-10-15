Pictured: Dr. Al Halls, ANPC Board Chairman, Dr. Al Halls and ANPC Executive Director co-hosted this year’s Laugh for Life Banquet.

The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center held their annual Laugh for Life Fundraising Banquet on October 7th at Onancock Baptist’s Family Life Center. The event was a huge success, raising over $60,000 to support the local outreach.

“The ANPC is extremely grateful to the many supporters of our mission as we continue to reach our community with life affirming services.”

For more information on the pregnancy center ministry, visit womenspregnancysupport.org.