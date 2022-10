https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efwCZVHCkOw

MORNING GOLD; While there are innumerable ways to shine our unique light, here's a quick list of suggestions to get you started--Don't forget to smile. ...Be there for others. ...Give genuine compliments. ...Be friendly. ...Use your passion. ...Share your optimism and gratitude. ...Give to charity. ...Empathize with othersI backed up today's gold reminder with Owl City and Yuna's song Shine Your Way(listen here:Just before the dawnWhen the light's still goneShine, shine your wayAnd you may not know, where to goShine, shine your wayOpen road but it's still darkBuild a fire from a sparkAnd shine, shine your wayFeed the feeling in your heartDon't conceal it then you'll startTo find, find your wayNo one can stop, what has begunYou must believe when I sayAll of your tears will dry faster in the sunStarting todayShine, shine, shineShine your wayThere's an open skyAnd a reason whyYou shine, shine your wayThere's so much to learnAnd now it's your turnTo shine, shine your wayThere's a feeling deep insideYou can let it be your guideTo find, find your wayAnd there's no time for us to wasteGot to take a leap of faithAnd fly, fly awayDon't have to walkNow you can runNothing can get in your wayAll of your tears will dry faster in the sunStarting todayShine, shine, shineShine your wayMorning is breakingDarkness is fadingWe found a way to the lightIt's such a beautiful sightAny time, anywhereTurn around and I'll be thereTo shine, shine your wayLike a star burning brightLighting up the darkest nightI'll shine, shine your wayNow I can seeYou are the oneSent here to show me the wayAll of your tears will dry faster in the sunStarting todayShine, shine, shineWe're on our wayShine, shine, shineThat's what we sayShine, shine, shineShine your wayThere's a reason whyYou shine, shine your way