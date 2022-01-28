A coastal storm will bring accumulating snow to the area with heavy snow accumulations likely for the Virginia and Maryland Eastern Shore.

Precipitation starts off as light rain early this evening before transitioning to all snow this evening and into tonight.

Heavy snow is expected tonight through Saturday afternoon, with amounts of 8-12” possible for the Lower Eastern Shore and 3-6” near the western and southern shores of the Chesapeake Bay. The latest National Weather Service estimate predicts 8-12 inches for Accomack County and 6-8 inches for Northampton County.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Accomack and Northampton Counties until 7:00 PM Saturday.

Winds will be sustained out of the northwest 25-30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph may result in localized power outages and lower visibilities with any heavier snowfall.

Significant disruptions to travel are expected tonight into Saturday, especially for the Delmarva peninsula.

Heavy snow combined with high winds will result in blowing and drifting snow, mainly near the coast.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for Accomack and Northampton County from 3:00 AM – 11:00 AM Saturday morning.

Around one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

VDOT has secured and shifted additional resources to that area, including staffing and equipment such as:

An additional 22 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders, for a total of 45;

Six additional loaders;

Five tree crews to assist with downed trees, branches and debris that may fall across the roads;

One staged, heavy-duty rotator wrecker for assistance as-needed; and

An incident management coordinator to assist with clearing incidents and working with heavy-duty equipment.

Overall, 325 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders stand ready to respond to any precipitation the district receives. Approximately 60,000 gallons of brine was distributed onto interstates and primary routes in advance of the storm’s arrival, with those operations completed Friday morning.

Also on Friday, crews began working in shifts as part of 24-hour operations to clear and treat the interstate and state-maintained roadways as needed. VDOT maintains all interstates, major state-maintained primary routes, and county roads in Hampton Roads. Individual municipalities maintain their own primary and secondary routes.

VDOT will continue to monitor road surfaces as temperatures and conditions change throughout the weekend.







