The latest predictions for snow fall Thursday evening into Friday have been increased for lower Northampton County. According to the National Weather Service’s 10:00 AM update, the predicted snowfall from Eastville to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District is 2-3 inches.

Snow fall in Accomack County and northern Northampton County is predicted to be the same, with 1-2 inches predicted in northern Northampton and less than 1 inch in Accomack.

Temperatures will fall below freezing tonight and remain below freezing through late Friday morning. Also, winds are expected to be strong Thursday evening, sustained 20-25 mph along the immediate coast with gusts of 35-45 mph into Friday morning. A small craft advisory is in effect for the coastal waters around the Eastern Shore through 4:00 PM Friday.

Both Accomack and Northampton County remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 AM Friday.

With the cold temperatures, expect hazardous travel conditions Friday morning.

WESR has already started a closings and cancellations page.

.