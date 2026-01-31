Latest forecast pushes heavy snow south of Shore

The National Weather Service says the axis of heaviest snow has shifted farther south in the latest forecast update, reducing expected snowfall totals across parts of the Eastern Shore while concentrating the greatest impacts in far southeastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

In its 9:30 a.m. Winter Storm Briefing issued Saturday, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wakefield reported that updated guidance and real-time observations prompted a downward adjustment in snow totals north of the storm’s track. The latest forecast now shows the highest snowfall amounts confined to far southeastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina, with a sharp cutoff to the north that could result in significant differences in accumulation over relatively short distances.

Despite the downward adjustment, a winter storm is still expected to impact the region beginning today and peaking overnight into Sunday morning. Snowfall amounts of several inches remain possible closer to the coast for lower Northampton County, while totals drop off quickly farther north. Forecasters note that snow amounts could change rapidly over 30 to 50 miles, with some areas seeing minimal accumulation while others receive several inches.

For the Eastern Shore, including Accomack and Northampton counties, snow is expected to develop later today, becoming more likely this evening and overnight. While snowfall totals have been reduced from earlier forecasts, periods of blowing snow remain a concern as strong northerly winds increase. Gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour are possible near the coast, which could briefly reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions even where snow amounts are lower.

In addition to snow and wind, the National Weather Service has upgraded all Coastal Flood Watches to Coastal Flood Warnings for Sunday morning’s high tide cycle. Coastal flooding of one to three feet above ground level is possible in vulnerable shoreline areas, including parts of Northampton County. Officials caution that very cold temperatures could allow floodwaters to freeze on roadways.

Extreme cold is also a major concern. Extreme Cold Warnings are now in effect for southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina, with Cold Weather Advisories elsewhere. Wind chills could drop below zero overnight into Sunday morning, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Marine conditions are expected to be dangerous through Sunday, with Storm Warnings and Gale Warnings in effect. High surf, heavy freezing spray, and seas up to 15 feet or higher are forecast offshore, prompting additional advisories for all coastal waters.

Forecasters emphasize that while snowfall totals have trended lower across the Eastern Shore, the combination of snow, strong winds, extreme cold, and coastal flooding could still lead to significant impacts. Residents are encouraged to monitor forecast updates closely and avoid travel during the height of the storm as conditions evolve.