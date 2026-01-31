Latest edition of Virginia True Wildlife Crime features case from Eastern Shore

The latest edition of Virginia True Wildlife Crime, a production of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, features a 10 year old case that occurred in northern Accomack County.

The case centers on an Eastern Shore waterfowl investigation led by Conservation Police Officer Brian Bratton of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, with assistance from Officer Darren Dick of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Officer Bratton, who has served on the Eastern Shore for 18 years, said the investigation began in 2016 with a phone call from a local landowner who noticed suspicious activity on his property. The landowner reported a vehicle parked directly on railroad tracks, hidden among brush, with hunters crossing onto posted land without permission.

According to Bratton, the individual associated with the vehicle was a known habitual offender with a history of wildlife violations on the Eastern Shore. Because Bratton was nearly 40 minutes away at the time, federal officer Dick—only minutes from the scene—responded first.

As Dick approached the property, he observed a gray sedan leaving the area and later encountered another individual returning along the tracks, wet and muddy, after attempting to conceal hunting activity. Investigators ultimately discovered two shotguns hidden in brush, both unplugged and loaded with five shells each—illegal for waterfowl hunting, which is limited to three shells to prevent overharvesting. Officers also found three illegally taken wood ducks.

Further investigation revealed the hunters had earlier traveled to Maryland, where they hunted over a baited pond—another violation—and later returned to Virginia to continue hunting. Evidence collected included illegally taken geese hidden in marshland, as well as communications and photographs documenting the planning and execution of the hunt.

Bratton said the primary suspect attempted to distance himself from the violations, claiming he was out of state at the time. However, phone location data, messages, and photos recovered through a search warrant contradicted that account and placed him at the scene.

The suspect ultimately faced a range of charges. In Virginia, those included trespassing to hunt, instigating trespass, hunting on posted property, and hunting while privileges were revoked. Federally, charges included hunting over bait, placing bait, taking migratory birds with an unplugged shotgun, and wanton waste. His hunting privileges were further revoked, with an additional five years added beyond previous penalties.

In the interview with Shelby Crouch, Bratton said that cooperation between state and federal officers was essential, particularly since waterfowl are federally regulated. He also stressed that the case would not have moved forward without the initial report from a concerned citizen.

“We can’t be everywhere at once,” Bratton said. “Cases like this start with a phone call from someone who cares about protecting our natural resources.”