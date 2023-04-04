Today is the last day you can get your taxes done for free.

Nandua High School is participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in which student volunteers who are IRS certified. In order to qualify for free tax preparation you have to be an individual or family with a household income of less than $60,000 a year.

Visit the ShoreDailyNews.com Community Calendar for a list of the documents you need to bring with you. Just bring the required information to Nandua High School between 3:30 and 5 PM today. You can also scan the icon on Shoredailynews.com to make an appointment.

.