A parade featuring more than 100 participants made its way down Rt. 13 Saturday morning supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump. The Trump parade set up by the Accomack County Republican Unit, staged at the old Farm Ex parking lot in Tasley and got underway at 10 a.m. Led by Accomack County Sheriff’s units, the parade made its way through Onley to Rt. 13 and then headed south to Exmore.

The parade consisted of various types of vehicles ranging from cars to SUVs, pickups, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, farm machinery towed on trailers and ATVs.

This is the first election parade held on the Eastern Shore for many years.

.