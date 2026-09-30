Landsberger donates home to house Rural Health provider

Eastern Shore Rural Health Chief Operations and Clinical Officer Jennifer Tyler, Melody Stevens, Family Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Wiederhold, David Landsberger and Rural Health Chief Executive Officer Jeannette Edwards in front of the house donated to Rural Health. Wiederhold, who joined Rural Health’s Chincoteague office in August, is the first provider to live in the house.

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. has received a donation of a house on Chincoteague Island from local philanthropist David Landsberger. The home will be used to provide housing for Rural Health clinical staff serving northern Accomack County.

Landsberger said he made the donation because he recognized that the island’s housing shortage was creating challenges for healthcare workers who want to live and work in the community. “The housing shortage prevented a full-time staff person from living here,” said Landsberger. “That needed to be addressed, so I tackled it. In addition to the many families who live on the island, there is a large retired population that is trying to age in place. Access to local healthcare is important for everyone.”

The donated home will help Eastern Shore Rural Health address one of its most significant challenges: recruiting and retaining healthcare providers in a medically underserved rural community. “Working with nonprofits, I am very aware of the healthcare shortages that exist in our area,” Landsberger said. “Rural Health works alongside organizations such as the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Island Community House, Village Neighbors and others that support the well-being of our community.”

Landsberger noted that Chincoteague’s island location makes local healthcare especially important. “Chincoteague is unique because we are an island community,” he said. “Rural Health helps ensure local residents have access to healthcare close to home.”

Provider shortages continue to affect communities across the nation. The Association of American Medical Colleges projects the United States could face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036. Rural communities are among those most affected. Virginia’s Eastern Shore is designated as a medically underserved area and a Health Professional Shortage Area, making provider recruitment and retention critical to having enough health care available for a community. “David’s gift will strengthen our ability to recruit and retain healthcare providers at a time when qualified clinicians are in high demand,” said Eastern Shore Rural Health Chief Executive Officer Jeannette Edwards.

Over the years, Landsberger has become known across Chincoteague and Virginia’s Eastern Shore for his generous support of organizations that strengthen the community and improve quality of life. His commitment to helping others was shaped by a life-changing experience and a belief that everyone has a responsibility to give back when they can. After surviving the 1989 crash of United Flight 232, Landsberger says his perspective on life changed, inspiring him to devote much of his time and resources to helping others.

“We couldn’t do what we do for this community without community members like David,” said Edwards. “We are incredibly grateful for his generosity and commitment to improving healthcare access for the people of Chincoteague and the Eastern Shore.”