Lamphier arrested without incident

The suspect in Thursday night’s armed robbery in Parksley is now in custody, according to authorities.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Noah Christopher Lamphier, 28, of New Church, was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail.

Lamphier had been wanted in connection with an April 2 armed robbery at the Royal Farms on Lankford Highway. Investigators say he entered the store, fired a single round inside the building, and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.

Warrants were obtained charging Lamphier with armed robbery, shooting in an occupied building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Authorities had previously warned the public that Lamphier should be considered armed and dangerous while he remained at large.

No additional details have been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.