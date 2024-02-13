Lady Warriors win on the road

February 13, 2024
 
Daily News Headlines
Nandua Lady Warriors 2024

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball
The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to Arcadia on Monday night.  The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 55 to 31.  The Lady Warriors finished at 13-6 on the season and will wait til Wednesday for the bracket to be released. The Lady Firebirds finished the season 6-14.

Boys Basketball
The Nandua Warriors host the Middlesex Chargers on Monday night.  The Warriors lost the game by a score of 45 to 41.   The Warriors fall to 11-9 on the season and will be in action on Tuesday at Crisfield.

.

