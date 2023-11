By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Lady Vikings volleyball team traveled to play Fuqua, from Farmville, in the VA Division 4 State Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings lost the match by a score of 3 games to 0. The score of the matches were 13-25, 15-25, and 13-25.

With the loss, the Lady Vikings finish 10-14 on the season.

