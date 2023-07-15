Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Kristin Shaw on 30 years of service. Kristin began her career with the bank in June of 1993 as a floating teller. Although she has worked on the front line at both Elliott Road and Dover Street branches, she currently holds the role of Branch Support Specialist at the Dover Street branch in Easton, reviewing account openings and associated processes.

“We sincerely appreciate Kristin’s hard work and efforts year after year. A big ‘thank you’ to Kristin for all the contributions she has made in adding to the success of the company over her time here and for 30 wonderful years of service,” celebrates Misty Newnam, Branch Operations Officer at Shore United Bank.

Kristin’s coworkers are a large part of what she likes about her job. “I really enjoy working alongside my fellow Shore United Bank team members,” explains Kristin.

Kristin has a 22 year-old son, Nicholas, and enjoys spending her free time with family, reading exercising and going to the beach.

