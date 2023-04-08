CHINCOTEAGUE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOSTS 42ND ANNUAL EASTER DECOY & ART FESTIVAL

APRIL 7 @ 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Celebrate the history and craft of decoy carving as local and national carvers and artists of all kinds exhibit and sell their work on Chincoteague Island at the Annual Easter Decoy & Art Festival on April 7th & 8th, 2023. Show hours are Friday, April 7: noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 8: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chincoteague Combined School located at 4586 Main Street. People’s Choice voting ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, exhibitor awards will be announced at 3 p.m. The wooden Easter Egg Silent Auction ends at 3 p.m. Saturday and all eggs must be picked up by 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per day (children under 12 free). Capt. E’s Hurricane Grill & Tiki Bar Food Truck will be available for food service.

Talented carvers, artists, jewelers, photographers, potters, and other artisans from across the country will showcase their amazing skills during this two-day juried show held on Easter weekend. The show is sponsored by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center. Visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com for a full list of exhibitors and more details about the show. A limited number of exhibitor spaces are still available. Deadline to enter is March 24, 2023.

The Wooden Egg Auction is always a favorite of festival attendees. Wooden eggs are meticulously hand carved and embellished by exhibitors and are sold in the silent auction to the highest bidder beginning at noon Friday, April 7th and ending at 3 p.m. on Saturday April 8th. Ribbons will be awarded for Best Artist, Best Carver, Best Photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague, and Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence at 3 p.m. on Saturday. All children are encouraged to award their favorite exhibitor with a Children’s Choice Ribbon.

EASTER SCRAMBLED EGGS GOLF TOURNAMENT

APRIL 8 @ 10:00 AM

The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club will hold its Easter Scrambled Eggs Golf Tournament on April 8 at 10 a.m. The format is an ABCD Captains Draft Four-Person Scramble and is open to members and non-members with a $25 entry fee plus green fees.

USDA FOOD DISTRIBUTION

APRIL 8 @ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The Foodbank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution the 2nd Saturday of every month from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

EASTER EGG HUNT

APRIL 8 @ 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Drummondtown Baptist Church will be holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at 11:00 am in Accomac. All children ages up to grade 5 are welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 100’s of eggs!

RED BANK BAPTIST EASTER EGG HUNT

APRIL 8 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Red Bank Baptist Church will be hosting our annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8 at 11 AM at 9202 Seaside Road in Marionville, Va. All youngsters, ages 1-12 are invited. A Resurrection activity and prizes will add to the fun. We look forward to seeing you there.

New Beginnings Easter Egg Hunt

New Beginnings United Methodist Church 32347 Chincoteague Road, New Church, Va.

FREE FOOD, GAMES, FUN AND PRIZES. ALL ARE WELCOME!

FREE

EASTER EGG HUNT & SHORE BOYZ RAILROAD MOBILE MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY

APRIL 8 @ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 & under. April 8th, 2023 starting at 1 PM. Face Painting.

PLUS the Shore Boyz Railroad Mobile Model Trail Display trailer for the young and old to see!

Town Square, Town of Bloxom, VA

EASTER SERVICES AT HUNGARS CURE PARISH

Easter Services at the Hungars Cure Parish, Sunday, April 9th – The Full Choir Sings 9:30 a.m. – Hungars Church 11:15 a.m. – Christ Church All are welcome!

EASTER SUNDAY

APRIL 9 @ 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Come join us at Drummondtown Community Church Easter Morning for breakfast followed by our Easter Sunday Service.

JOIN US EASTER SUNDAY

APRIL 9 @ 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

6284 Lankford Hwy Belle Haven, VA (next to Kates Kupboard)