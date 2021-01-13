Northampton County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday night.

Kolakowski reported the Eastern Shore, like several other localities in Virginia, are experiencing mass confusion about the plan for the distribution of the vaccine. The Health Department is overwhelmed with the sheer workload of managing the information distribution as well as contact tracing.

Eastern Shore Rural Health and Riverside are accepting appointments right now for individuals in groups 1A, which includes medical and EMS providers. Kolakowski reported some localities have made it to group 1B.

Tyson and Perdue are planning to conduct their own vaccination events.

Supervisor John Coker commented people want the shot, but are unsure where to go.

Kolakowski also asked the elected representatives on the board to reach out to State and Federal officials for more resources to aid the distribution.

