Kiwanis Club of Accomack Seeks Nominations for Scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Accomack is now accepting nominations from the community for its 2026 Kiwanis President’s Scholarship, an annual award designed to recognize local individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to service and education.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded this year — one to a graduating high school senior and one to a returning college student. The scholarships are open to Eastern Shore residents pursuing an undergraduate or vocational degree program. Funds may be used to offset the cost of tuition, books, childcare, transportation, or other higher education expenses.

The scholarship reflects one of Kiwanis’ guiding principles: serving children, one child and one community at a time. Club leaders say the awards are intended to recognize individuals who have shown a special passion for community service and for improving the lives of children. The scholarship committee will consider service, leadership, and financial need when reviewing nominations. Community service performed under challenging personal, family, employment, or school circumstances will also be taken into account.

Funding for the scholarships comes from the club’s community fundraising efforts, including its annual November craft show. Through proceeds from that event and other activities, the Kiwanis Club of Accomack supports more than two dozen local organizations focused on children and families.

Nominations may be submitted by anyone in the community. Nomination forms can be requested by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to submit nominations is May 1, 2026.

Founded in 1973, the Kiwanis Club of Accomack is part of Kiwanis International, a worldwide network of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of children. The local club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:45 a.m. at Sage Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, contact club president Connie Campbell at 757-442-4427.