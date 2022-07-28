According to the Park Service, Kiptopeke Beach is now clean and open to the public.

A fish spill Monday afternoon resulted in the beaches being littered with dead menhaden and closed for use until it was cleaned up. It is reported that the boat that spilled the fish by accident was attempting to release several red drum that were caught in the trawl and heat and stress caused the menhaden that washed ashore to die and wash ashore.

The VMRC is currently investigating the incident. County and State officials are currently working to find ways to help eliminate future fish spills.

