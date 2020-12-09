Kiptopeake Elementary School has suspended face to face instruction until after Winter Vacation. The following announcement was posted on the school system web site:

Effective 12/9/20, face to face instruction at KES and OES will be suspended until after the “Winter Vacation”. Students can receive instruction with learning packets or virtually on their regularly scheduled virtual days. The schedule for picking-up packets and meals will be posted on our webpage.

Kiptopeake joins Occohannock in suspending face to face instruction in light of the recent surge in COVID cases. As of this time the current class schedule at Northampton Middle and High Schools will continue.

