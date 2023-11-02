Kiptopeake Elementary School Commemorates Breast Cancer Month

November 2, 2023
 |
Image

As part of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kiptopeke students and staff came together to participate in “Kipper Goes Pink”, to commemorate and highlight breast cancer awareness in the community and nationwide. KES did this by creating the symbol of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a pink ribbon.  This globally recognized symbol started as a grassroots movement but has evolved into the modern National Breast Cancer Foundation’s symbol.  KES was able to photograph this event through collaborations with Eastern Shore Signs and Shore Fire Productions.

To learn more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, please visit:  https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-awareness-month/.

