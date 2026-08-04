Killmon Named Principal of Northampton Middle School

Northampton County Public Schools has named John Killmon principal of Northampton Middle School beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

Killmon brings more than three decades of experience in public education on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, including more than 20 years in school administration. According to the school division, he will focus on supporting educators, building an inclusive school culture and improving student achievement.

“I look forward to working for Northampton County Public Schools,” Killmon said. “I’m excited to meet the staff, students, and families of Northampton Middle School, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed together.”

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin said Killmon’s leadership experience and familiarity with the Eastern Shore community make him a strong fit for the position.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Killmon to our leadership team,” Martin said. “His decades of proven leadership and familiarity with the Eastern Shore community make him an outstanding fit for Northampton Middle School.”