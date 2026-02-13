Kiggans wastewater grant visit to Northampton postponed

A planned visit by Jen Kiggans to Northampton County has been postponed due to scheduling uncertainties in Washington.

Kiggans was scheduled to appear February 13 at 9 a.m. at the Northampton County Community Center in Machipongo to formally present $1.3 million in Congressionally directed funding she secured for upgrades to the facility’s wastewater treatment system. The event has been delayed, with a new date to be announced.

“I am excited to announce this important Congressionally directed funding for Northampton County, but due to factors outside of our control and uncertainty in the House vote schedule, we have decided to reschedule our visit,” Kiggans said in a statement. “My team is working closely with county officials to identify a new date and look forward to sharing this good news in person soon. I remain honored to serve as your representative in Washington and am grateful to have secured this funding for the continued betterment of our community.”

The $1.3 million allocation will help replace and modernize the Community Center’s aging wastewater system, originally constructed in 1964. The current facultative pond and stream discharge sanitary system has exceeded its expected lifespan and serves both the Northampton County Community Center and the County School Administrative Offices located on the property.

County officials have said a failure of the existing system could threaten both surface and groundwater sources, raising public health concerns.

The upgraded system is expected to significantly reduce nitrogen, phosphorus, and fecal coliform discharge into nearby waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay, which lies just a few miles away. Reducing these pollutants is considered critical to protecting regional water quality and the Bay’s fragile ecosystem.

Additional information about the rescheduled visit will be released once finalized.