Kiggans, Warner push for federal study on Chincoteague Inlet erosion

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans and U.S. Senator Mark Warner are urging federal officials to move forward with a long-awaited feasibility study addressing erosion at Chincoteague Inlet.

The two lawmakers recently sent letters to the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Office of Management and Budget requesting funding for the study. One letter asks the Army Corps to include funding for the feasibility study in its Fiscal Year 2026 work plan. The second letter requests that the study be included in the Fiscal Year 2027 President’s Budget if it is not funded in the FY26 plan.

Kiggans said erosion around the inlet has become a serious concern for the coastal community.

“I call on the USACE to include this urgent request in their FY26 work plan or ensure its inclusion in the next year’s budget request,” Kiggans said. “Protecting our coastal communities isn’t optional—it is a responsibility we owe to the families and small businesses who call them home.”

The proposed study would examine options for managing erosion at Chincoteague Inlet, where shoreline changes have raised concerns about potential impacts to homes, businesses, infrastructure, and the long-term stability of the town of Chincoteague.

The feasibility study was originally authorized under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, but federal funding has not yet been allocated to begin the work.

Kiggans has also sought additional federal support for infrastructure improvements on Chincoteague Island. In February 2026, she requested language in the upcoming Water Resources Development Act of 2026 to help secure funding for the inlet study.

The congresswoman has previously secured federal support for other projects on the island, including funds requested through the FY25 appropriations process for construction of the Mariner’s Point Bulkhead.

In addition, legislation introduced by Kiggans addressing groundwater contamination in the area became law in 2025. The measure authorizes NASA to reimburse the town for relocating wells affected by PFAS contamination to ensure residents have access to safe drinking water.

Federal officials have not yet indicated whether the inlet feasibility study will be included in the upcoming Army Corps work plan.