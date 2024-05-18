Kiggans votes to require administration to send weapons to Israel

WASHINGTON, DC: Congresswoman Kiggans voted in favor of H.R. 8369, Israel Security Assistance Support Act, which would require the Biden Administration to deliver Congressionally-approved munitions to Israel and reaffirm Israel’s right to self-defense.

On May 8, 2024, President Biden announced that his administration would be halting critical munition deliveries to Israel if the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) invade the city of Rafah. This comes just weeks after Congress passed H.R. 8034, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act,which provides $26.38 billion in additional aid to support Israel in its fight against Iran and its proxies, including defense systems, artillery, and critical munitions. H.R. 8034 was signed into law by President Biden on April 24, 2024.

“I am proud to vote in favor of legislation that solidifies America’s commitment to Israel,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “By choosing to withhold this critical military aid and creating daylight between us and our closest ally in the Middle East, the Biden administration has led our adversaries to believe that we are willing to abandon our friends. I will continue to do everything in my power to equip Israel with the resources it needs to defend itself, destroy Hamas, and restore peace in the region.”

Specifically, the Israel Security Assistance Support Act would:

Compel the expeditious delivery of approved defense articles and services to Israel, including third-party deliveries;

Withhold funds from the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, and the National Security Council until suspended defense articles are delivered;

Condemn the Biden Administration’s dangerous decision to pause arms as Israel faces unprecedented threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran;

Reaffirm Israel’s right to self-defense;

Uphold the power of the purse and oversight responsibilities of Congress; and

Require a report on actions taken by the Executive Branch to withhold security assistance and therefore impede Israel’s ability to defend itself.

At a time when Israeli and American citizens continue to be held hostage by Hamas terrorists, Israel is facing increased attacks, and campus demonstrations around the U.S. are empowering antisemitic aggression, H.R. 8369 reassures the world that America stands with our allies. Congresswoman Kiggans proudly voted for this legislation to prevent domestic political pressure from one party undermine our nation’s support for the U.S.-Israel alliance.