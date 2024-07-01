Kiggans votes to pass Defense Appropriation Act

Includes Military Pay Raises

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) released the below statement following the passage of H.R. 8774, the Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2025, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 217-198. This legislation appropriates more than $800 billion for critical defense programs, military personnel, operations and procurement, and further advancements for defense innovations.

“I came to Congress determined to give our military men and women the resources, tools, and support they need to carry out their mission and protect our country,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Of all the responsibilities given to Congress by the Constitution, providing for our common defense is the greatest. The world is a dangerous place right now and our national defense must be our top priority.

“In total, this legislation includes a one percent increase for our nation’s defense. I believe this is insufficient and more is needed to ensure our military can remain the best in the world. However, while reflecting the budget caps that are law of the land, today’s bill still takes real and important steps toward enhancing our military capabilities, supporting our servicemembers and their families, prioritizing modernization efforts to keep up with our adversaries, supporting our allies, and training and equipping our warfighters.

“I am particularly proud of the pay increase for our servicemembers included in this legislation. If this bill is signed into law, all 150,200 of Virginia’s servicemembers would see a 4.5% pay increase, and junior enlisted members would see an additional 15% pay increase…! At a time when we are facing a military recruitment and retention crisis, we can’t afford not to prioritize compensation for those who selflessly serve our country.

“A lot of hard work went into this legislation, which strategically refocuses the Pentagon on its core mission: supporting our servicemembers and their families and delivering combat-ready military forces that can maintain peace through strength…! As a former Navy helicopter pilot, military spouse, and mother to children who serve, I was proud to support this bill and will continue to be the loudest voice in Congress for our military men and women!”