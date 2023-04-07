Kiggans and the George McMath

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans visited the Eastern Shore Thursday, Kiggans spoke at the Eggs and Issues Breakfast and then held an opening for her office in the Onley Town Center.

The office will be manned by a staffer on Wednesdays and immediate help will be provided by either phone or on line for constituents who need it.

Kiggans spent the entire day on the Shore.

Kiggans was sworn in in January and was one of nine seats that flipped in the House of Representatives giving the Republicans the majority.