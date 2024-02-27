Kiggans visits Parksley Library Monday

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans paid a visit to the Eastern Shore Public Library Monday morning for a Coffee with the Congresswoman event.

Kiggans talked about her efforts to improve life for our military families stating that both she and her husband are Navy veterans. Kiggans also said she will be heading back to Washington DC Wednesday to tackle the proposed federal budget. She said that because the Government has been operating on a series of continual resolutions, we are actually running on what was a Nancy Pelosi budget. Kiggans said that Congress needs to get to work on a new budget. She said she would not support a Government shutdown because of the hardship that would impose on the citizens of the 2nd District which has a strong military presence.

After a few brief remarks, Kiggans circulated among the approximately 40 in attendance listening to their concerns.