Kiggans to visit the Eastern Shore today

August 15, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is scheduled to be on the Shore today.   

Kiggans will be at her Onley office at 25020 Shore Parkway in Onley or the Shore Bank building from 10 to 11 am. 

Everyone is invited.

