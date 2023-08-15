Kiggans to visit the Eastern Shore today

Kiggans to visit the Eastern Shore todayHome>Posts>Daily News Headlines>Kiggans to visit the Eastern Shore todayAugust 15, 2023 |Daily News Headlines Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is scheduled to be on the Shore today. Kiggans will be at her Onley office at 25020 Shore Parkway in Onley or the Shore Bank building from 10 to 11 am. Everyone is invited. Previous PostNext Post Listen Live!Local Weather Onley, VA August 15, 2023, 6:33 am Partly cloudy78°F9 mph real feel: 85°F current pressure: 30 in humidity: 89% wind speed: 9 mph SW wind gusts: 13 mph UV-Index: 1 sunrise: 6:18 am sunset: 7:56 pm © 2023 AccuWeather, Inc. Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS