Kiggans to kick off 2024 re-election run Sunday

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans will be launching her 2024 re-election campaign at an event in Virginia Beach Sunday. Kiggans event will take place at the Mariott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort on Sunday night. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik R-NY, the chair of the Republican Conference will join in the festivities.

Kiggans was elected in 2022 defeating incumbent Elaine Luria 51%-48%. The race is expected to be hot in 2024 and current predictions show that the district leans Republican. Democrats however have targeted the District hoping to take over the House of Representatives in 2025.

Kiggans will be challenged by Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal, who has recruited former Governor Ralph Northam for his endorsement in the election.

