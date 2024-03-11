Kiggans to keynote ESCBA’s Annual Prayer Breakfast

Rep. Jen Kiggans, serving Virginia’s 2nd congressional district. will be the keynote speaker for the annual Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association. The breakfast, set for Monday, March 25 at the Exmore Moose Lodge at 8 a.m., is held annually to to promote unity among elected leaders and the highest ethical standards in our community.

Local officials, law enforcement officers and pastors will be in attendance.

Vocal entertainment will be provided by Alvy Powell, an Eastern Shore native and a former member of the U. S. Army Chorus. Powell is known for his performances at presidential events and for performing the role of Porgy in the opera Porgy and Bess. Before his retirement from the military in 2017, Powell was the oldest enlisted soldier in the Army.

Non-members can attend for $15 a person. Seating is limited; RSVP by texting or emailing Jerry Phillips at 856-625-4865 and jpsilverbeach@gmail.com as soon as possible.

A native of Tampa, Fla. who earned a BA degree from Boston University, Kiggans was a U.S. Navy aviator for 10 years, flying H-46 and H-3 helicopters. After serving in the military, Kiggans attended nursing school at Old Dominion University and Vanderbilt School of Nursing. She is an adult geriatric nurse practitioner at Eastern Virginia Medical School and in private practice.

Kiggans, 52, served in the Virginia Senate for the 7th district prior to being elected to Congress in 2022.

Kiggans is married to Steve Kiggans, a retired Navy F-18 aviator. They have four children and attend the Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia. Beach.